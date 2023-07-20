Arts and entertainment events happening July 20th-23rd across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, July 20th

Artist Display- Crocheted Animals by Ashley Dunbar @ WesBanco

Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area

Archaeology Camp- grades 6-8 9:00am - 11:00am @ The Castle

Kids Water Battle- ages 12 and under 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Belpre Public Library

Narrated Sightseeing Tour 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Summer STEAM Camp- entering 9th-12th grades 11:30am - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Teen Slime and Water Fight 1:00pm @ Belpre Public Library

Summer Craft for Adults 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

July Adult Programs at Emerson Library 6:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Artsbridge Summer Music Series 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Parkersburg City Park

Music in the Park 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Muskingum Park

Parkersburg Area Photo Club Meeting 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Friday, July 21st

Artist Display- Crocheted Animals by Ashley Dunbar @ WesBanco

Nelsonville Music Festival @ Nelsonville, OH

Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area

Narrated Sightseeing Tour 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Summer STEAM Camp- entering 9th-12th grades 11:30am - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Charity Crafting Club 1:00pm - 4:00pm @ Belpre Public Library

Lock Tour 1:30pm - 4:30pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Small Fry Tales: Summer Edition- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Pkb Public Library

The DeBarr- Stevens Trio 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa

Afternoon at the Seaside: An Agatha Christie Mystery 7:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

Haunted Blennerhasset Tours 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa

Impressionistic Ocean Finetime- ages 18+ 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Sunset Yoga with Full Circle Yoga 7:30pm - 8:30pm @ Williamstown Boat Ramp

Soph Stevens playing Live 8:00pm @ Town House

Saturday, July 22nd

American Countess Riverboat @ Ohio River Levee

Artist Display- Crocheted Animals by Ashley Dunbar @ WesBanco

Nelsonville Music Festival @ Nelsonville, OH

Adopt a Highway Clean Up Project 9:00am - 11:00am @ WVU-P

Amputee Fun Fest 11:00am - 6:00pm @ Amputee Center

Marietta Main Street’s Christmas in July Parade 5:00pm @ Marietta Downtown

Parkersburg Homecoming Queen’s Pageant 5:00pm @ WVU-P

Silas Powell Band- Blennerhassett Live! Concert and Dinner Series 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa

Sunday, July 23rd

Nelsonville Music Festival @ Nelsonville, OH

Sunday Funday/ Breakfast and Lunch Buffet 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Blennerhassett Island Cruise 9:00am - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Art on the Island: Butterfly- ages 16+ 12:00pm - 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Island State Park

