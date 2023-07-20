Arts and entertainment events happening July 20th-23rd across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, July 20th
- Artist Display- Crocheted Animals by Ashley Dunbar @ WesBanco
- Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area
- Archaeology Camp- grades 6-8 9:00am - 11:00am @ The Castle
- Kids Water Battle- ages 12 and under 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
- Narrated Sightseeing Tour 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Summer STEAM Camp- entering 9th-12th grades 11:30am - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Teen Slime and Water Fight 1:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
- Summer Craft for Adults 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- July Adult Programs at Emerson Library 6:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Artsbridge Summer Music Series 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Parkersburg City Park
- Music in the Park 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Muskingum Park
- Parkersburg Area Photo Club Meeting 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
Friday, July 21st
- Artist Display- Crocheted Animals by Ashley Dunbar @ WesBanco
- Nelsonville Music Festival @ Nelsonville, OH
- Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area
- Narrated Sightseeing Tour 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Summer STEAM Camp- entering 9th-12th grades 11:30am - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Charity Crafting Club 1:00pm - 4:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
- Lock Tour 1:30pm - 4:30pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Small Fry Tales: Summer Edition- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Pkb Public Library
- The DeBarr- Stevens Trio 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Afternoon at the Seaside: An Agatha Christie Mystery 7:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- Haunted Blennerhasset Tours 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Impressionistic Ocean Finetime- ages 18+ 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Sunset Yoga with Full Circle Yoga 7:30pm - 8:30pm @ Williamstown Boat Ramp
- Soph Stevens playing Live 8:00pm @ Town House
Saturday, July 22nd
- American Countess Riverboat @ Ohio River Levee
- Artist Display- Crocheted Animals by Ashley Dunbar @ WesBanco
- Nelsonville Music Festival @ Nelsonville, OH
- Adopt a Highway Clean Up Project 9:00am - 11:00am @ WVU-P
- Amputee Fun Fest 11:00am - 6:00pm @ Amputee Center
- Marietta Main Street’s Christmas in July Parade 5:00pm @ Marietta Downtown
- Parkersburg Homecoming Queen’s Pageant 5:00pm @ WVU-P
- Silas Powell Band- Blennerhassett Live! Concert and Dinner Series 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
Sunday, July 23rd
- Nelsonville Music Festival @ Nelsonville, OH
- Sunday Funday/ Breakfast and Lunch Buffet 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
- Blennerhassett Island Cruise 9:00am - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Art on the Island: Butterfly- ages 16+ 12:00pm - 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Island State Park
