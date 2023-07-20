Arts and entertainment events happening July 20th-23rd across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Jeff DeWitt joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
By Henry Grof
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, July 20th

  • Artist Display- Crocheted Animals by Ashley Dunbar @ WesBanco
  • Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area
  • Archaeology Camp- grades 6-8 9:00am - 11:00am @ The Castle
  • Kids Water Battle- ages 12 and under 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tour 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Summer STEAM Camp- entering 9th-12th grades 11:30am - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Teen Slime and Water Fight 1:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
  • Summer Craft for Adults 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • July Adult Programs at Emerson Library 6:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Artsbridge Summer Music Series 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Music in the Park 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Muskingum Park
  • Parkersburg Area Photo Club Meeting 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Friday, July 21st

  • Artist Display- Crocheted Animals by Ashley Dunbar @ WesBanco
  • Nelsonville Music Festival @ Nelsonville, OH
  • Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tour 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Summer STEAM Camp- entering 9th-12th grades 11:30am - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Charity Crafting Club 1:00pm - 4:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
  • Lock Tour 1:30pm - 4:30pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Small Fry Tales: Summer Edition- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Pkb Public Library
  • The DeBarr- Stevens Trio 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Afternoon at the Seaside: An Agatha Christie Mystery 7:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Haunted Blennerhasset Tours 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Impressionistic Ocean Finetime- ages 18+ 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Sunset Yoga with Full Circle Yoga 7:30pm - 8:30pm @ Williamstown Boat Ramp
  • Soph Stevens playing Live 8:00pm @ Town House

Saturday, July 22nd

  • American Countess Riverboat @ Ohio River Levee
  • Artist Display- Crocheted Animals by Ashley Dunbar @ WesBanco
  • Nelsonville Music Festival @ Nelsonville, OH
  • Adopt a Highway Clean Up Project 9:00am - 11:00am @ WVU-P
  • Amputee Fun Fest 11:00am - 6:00pm @ Amputee Center
  • Marietta Main Street’s Christmas in July Parade 5:00pm @ Marietta Downtown
  • Parkersburg Homecoming Queen’s Pageant 5:00pm @ WVU-P
  • Silas Powell Band- Blennerhassett Live! Concert and Dinner Series 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa

Sunday, July 23rd

  • Nelsonville Music Festival @ Nelsonville, OH
  • Sunday Funday/ Breakfast and Lunch Buffet 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Blennerhassett Island Cruise 9:00am - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Art on the Island: Butterfly- ages 16+ 12:00pm - 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Island State Park

