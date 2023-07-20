How law enforcement is affected by high-speed pursuits

Staff Lieutenant Eric Hunter said not all crimes merit high-speed chases that risk bystanders’ lives.
Staff Lieutenant Eric Hunter shared his experience with high-stress situations.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - High-speed pursuits expose law enforcement officers to high risk of loss of life, personal injury, and property damage.

Officers risk developing mental and physical health issues due at least in part to trauma exposure such as high-speed pursuits.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has been involved in seven high-speed pursuits this year, which according to the office is not an increase.

Staff Lieutenant Eric Hunter shared how he is affected when engaging in a pursuit.

“There’s not a whole lot going through your mind. You do get a little bit of tunnel vision; as you progress tunnel vision tends to go away with a little bit of experience. The guys and girls here at the sheriff’s office do end up putting our lives on the line for stuff like that, but it is in the best interest and safety of the public.”

Hunter explained their policy dictates when they can and can’t pursue a fleeing vehicle.

He said not all crimes merit high-speed chases that risk bystanders’ lives.

