Huffman sisters reflect on first year of college basketball together

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Leslie and Madeline Huffman tore it up on the court for the Parkersburg Catholic Crusaderettes, now they are lighting it up for the Fairmont State Falcons.

Madeline graduated back in 2020 and has had three seasons of collegiate ball under her belt, and this past season she was joined by her younger sister Leslie.

“You don’t understand, really the bond that we have till I think you watch us play basketball together. It’s almost like we can read each other’s minds. I know exactly when she wants me to cut back door or, you know, pop out or pop up or set a screen for her,” Leslie said. “You know all the different things in the game. I understand what she wants and she knows what I need to do to make myself better.”

The Huffman sisters made a huge impact in their first year playing together, helping lead the Falcons to a 23-9 record and a loss to Glenville State in the MEC Semi-finals.

“It was a learning curve as I’m sure a lot of freshmen feel a different pace of game. I went from being probably the biggest body on the floor to playing girls my own size, my own weight and skill level. But it was good,” Leslie said on her first year of college ball.

Playing together through childhood brought these sisters as close as they can be, and that sibling rivalry pushes them to continue getting better.

“It’s always a competition and it’s a lot of fun. I mean, always trying to one up each other for sure when we’re on the same team, it’s a good thing,” said Madeline. “We’re like, it’s a lot of fun to play with her and be competitive together, but when we’re on opposite teams, like in practice or like if we’re in a drill or something like that, we’re definitely going at each other’s necks. But after practice, it’s all good. We sweep it under the rug and just forget about it. Happens again the next day.”

Madeline has two years left of college ball for Fairmont State and Leslie just finished her freshman year at the school.

