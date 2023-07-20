Landslide repairs, resurfacing included in Washington Co. construction update

(Greg Blomberg - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – Multiple construction projects are expected to affect highways in Washington County.

Noteworthy projects include a landslide repair on SR 676, a bridge deck overlay on SR 7/SR 32, and resurfacing on I-77 and SR 339.

The landslide repair project is taking place on SR 676, between Short Road and Boggs Road. One lane is closed, and traffic is being maintained with temporary signals. The work is expected to be complete by Aug. 15, 2023

The SR 7/SR 32 bridge deck overlay project is taking place in Belpre, between Clement Avenue and the Memorial Bridge. Bridge decks receive and distribute traffic loads and overlaying helps protect bridge decks from water damage, according to the United States Department of Transportation. Lane closures are in place and the SR 7 north ramp to Marietta is closed. The ramp will be reopened Aug. 12, 2023. The project is estimated to be completed on Nov. 30, 2023.

I-77 resurfacing is taking place on I-77 South, north of exit 6. Lanes are closed which will impact traffic. The resurfacing is estimated to be completed by Sept. 1, 2023.

Resurfacing on SR 339 is taking place between Cherry Hill Lane and SR 550. Traffic is being maintained by flaggers. The project is expected to be completed by Sept. 1, 2023.

