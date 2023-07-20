Meigs County community came together to clean up after storms

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SYRACUSE, Ohio (WTAP) - One community in Meigs county is coming together to clean-up from the storms on Tuesday.

On Tuesday a thunderstorm caused damage as it moved through Meigs County.

The National Weather Service said the thunderstorm produced a downburst which knocked down several trees.

A downdraft is when strong winds fall from a thunderstorm and spread out once they reach the ground.

Following the storm, the Village of Syracuse came together to start the clean up process.

Syracuse Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bill Roush said that the department, mayor, and residents worked together for hours after the storm clearing roads.

They are still working together to complete the large task of cleaning up the downed trees.

All American Sanitation donated some dumpsters for residents to put debris in and Robert and Jenny Hendrick’s trucking donated a chipper to cut up the trees.

