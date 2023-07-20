Obituary: Bates, Gilbert Michael

Gilbert Michael Bates 67, passed away July 18, 2023 at Sundale Nursing Home and Rehabilitation in Morgantown, WV with family members by his side.

Born on January 1, 1956 in Detroit Michigan to Gilbert and Geneva Bates.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching sports with his buddies. He was a 1974 graduate from Parkersburg South High school. He retired from iron workers local 787. He lived his whole life in the Parkersburg Wv area. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Sharen Bonnett and brother in law Robert Bonnett.

He is survived by 4 sisters, Kay Duncan (Marshall) St. Petersburg, FL, Darlene Waddell (Kenneth), Morgantown, WV, Carol Sams, Morgantown, WV, Beverly smith (Chester) Melbourne, FL. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. He was Uncle Gibby to them all. A special thank you to his friends who came to visit or called to check on him. He appreciated it.

Visitation will be Friday from 5-8 PM at Leavitt Funeral home 7th st Parkersburg. Graveside service will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Sunset Memory Gardens South Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.