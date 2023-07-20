Obituary: Mantel, Sue Darlene

Sue Darlene Mantel, 74, of Lower Salem passed away at 2:28 am, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.  She was born in Marietta on January 13, 1949, a daughter of Walter and Betty Williamson Dutton.

Sue was employed by Lower Salem Commercial Bank and The Peoples Bank.  She was a member of Order of Eastern Star Chapter 60, 50 year member Little Muskingum Grange, and a member of the Lower Salem Methodist Church.

On May 2, 1970, she married the love of her life, Duane Mantel who survives with 2 daughters, Tammy Pape of Lower Salem and Melissa Mantel (fiancé Preston Ginther) of Beverly, grandson Steven Pape, siblings:  Barbara (Larry) Burer, Brenda Kidd, Scott (Natsuda) Blair and life long friend Judy McLeish and several nieces and nephews.

Her parents, 2 brothers, Dwight and Jeffrey Dutton and nephew David Dutton preceded her in death.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and the nurses at Marietta Memorial Hospital for the kind care given to Sue.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Salem Township Volunteer Fire Dept., P O Box 132, Lower Salem, OH 45745.

Funeral services will be held on Monday (July 24) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Zimmer officiating.  Burial will follow in Salem Township Cemetery.  Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 with an Eastern Star Service at 7:30pm.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

