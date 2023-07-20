Parkersburg native helping Red Sox rookies reach Fenway Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For many, making it into Major League Baseball is the dream. And one Parkersburg native is helping rookies to meet this goal.

Max Miller is working as an assistant strength coach for the Florida Complex League Red Sox. A minor league team owned by the Boston Red Sox.

Miller is from Parkersburg and played baseball since he was four years old. But while he was earning his degree in exercise science at Cedarville University, Miller was diagnosed with fibromyalgia — or “chronic pain syndrome” — in August 2020.

Now, Miller is looking to help rookies achieve their goal of making it to the big league.

“I was a college baseball player myself, played college baseball. So, a lot of things I remember from my college career about, ‘Man, this is cool and I experienced success here.’ I want them to have those experiences,” Miller said.

Miller credited the Herb Baseball and Softball Academy in Parkersburg for his success in baseball and coaching. Miller added he wants to thank his mentor — super bowl winning strength and conditioning coach — Jeff Friday as well.

