Two-car crash leaves one car overturned

By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A two-car crash near the Blennerhassett Hotel left one car on its top.

The cars collided at the intersection of Avery Street and Fourth Street, according to Parkersburg Police dispatchers.

Dispatchers said no one was injured in the crash.

The vehicles crashed on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

First responders were called to the scene around 9:20 a.m.

Parkersburg Police Department, Parkersburg Fire Department, and Camden Clark Ambulance Service responded to the crash.

