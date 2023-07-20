Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office receives drug task force funding

(Laura Bowen)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is one of nearly three dozen law enforcement agencies in Ohio receiving support for their work to disrupt the drug trade.

The Sheriff’s Office received $16,500 in grant funding RecoveryOhio Law Enforcement Fund.

The law enforcement funding was announced on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

The funds will be used to help them identify high-level drug traffickers, dismantle large drug trafficking organizations, interrupt the flow of money and drugs from international cartels, and prevent the sale of illegal narcotics to those suffering from substance abuse disorder, according to a statement from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

More than $2.4 million total in funding will be given to 32 drug task forces across the state of Ohio as part of RecoveryOhio.

The funding for RecoveryOhio was included in the state operating budget.

The program is administered by the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services.

