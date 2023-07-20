West Virginia Poison Center provides safety tips

The West Virginia Poison Center provides comprehensive emergency poison information, prevention and educational resources to West Virginians.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - More than 90 percent of poisonings happen in homes, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration

Most poisonings occur in the kitchen, bathroom or bedroom.

Carissa McBurney, of the West Virginia Poison Center says parents should be aware of cleaning products and medications that could be mistaken as a food or beverage by a young child.

She says if you believe a poisoning has occurred, do not wait for symptoms to appear and call the poison center immediately.

“A lot of our calls can be managed at home with follow ups nurses, doctors, or pharmacists. But some of our calls do need to go into the emergency room, which we can go ahead and call that emergency room in West Virginia and let them know that person is coming and what type of poison or substance they’ve gotten into.”

The West Virginia Poison Center is open 24/7.

The West Virginia Poison Center can be contacted at 1-800-222-1222.

