Wood County 4-H and FFA Summer Showcase is underway

Members of Wood County 4-H and FFA are showing the projects they have been working on.
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County’s 4-H and FFA Summer Showcase takes place this week.

Members of 4-H and FFA from across Wood Co. show livestock at varies times throughout the week.

On Wednesday, members showed swine, chickens, and turkeys.

Along with shows, there are exhibits open throughout the week along with various presentations planned.

Participants Isaac Blair and Hollie Smith have big hopes for this year’s Summer Showcase.

“At least some of the rabbits that I brought, and I really hope to make a new friend this year,” said Blair.

“I think people could take (many things) away from it. Learning responsibility, and things they might like to do with it/might be interested in,” said Smith.

Events will continue through Saturday at the Wood County 4-H Camp.

A schedule of events and winners can be found on the Wood County 4-H & FFA Summer Showcase - Facebook page.

