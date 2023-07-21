100+ Women Who Care of the MOV awards House2Home $8,500

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The group, “100+ Women Who Care of the Mid-Ohio Valley” chose the non-profit “House2home” in its final meeting of the group’s second year.

House2Home received an initial check of $8,500 — the largest donation in the group’s history with more money to come in through online donations.

House2Home provides supportive services to homeless and marginally housed individuals in the Parkersburg area. Some of these services include giving food, clothing and hygiene products to these people when needed.

House2Home board of directors president, Sue Lilly said, “We are going to use these funds probably to purchase food for our ‘River Bags’ that we give out every week to clients that are homeless. And part of it will probably go towards a new project at the new shelter on Seventh Street.”

House2Home officials said they will use the money to continue this work and they are thankful for the exposure.

“This evening, I’m just hoping that it gives everyone hope that people can change,” House2Home assistant director, Natalia Marshall said. “Because I’m an example and I just hope that it could spark someone else’s interest to change as well. Because it is possible. You just have to want to do it and just go for it.”

Other non-profits a part of this meeting were Discovery World on Market and Marietta College S.T.R.E.A.M. Camp. Both got 100 dollars each.

The next meeting for this group will be on November 2nd. The non-profits selected for the meeting were Jess’s House, Washington County Homeless Project and “Good To You.”

House2Home is the fourth and final recipient of the grand total check in the 100+ Women Who Care’s second year. The group joins River City Farmer’s Market, the Special Olympics of Washington County and Jon Six Food Ministry.

