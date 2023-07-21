American Red Cross finds Disaster Action Team Volunteers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After searching the American Red Cross held a class today for those looking to become a Disaster Action Team Volunteer. The three-hour class today will officially certify the volunteers for the work they will need to do in the field.

The disaster team is usually the first one on scenes to assess the damage of a disaster such as a fire or a flood. They are also usually the ones who interact with the family that is impacted by the disaster.

Disaster Program Manager, Todd Wines, believes that the work is hard but it is very rewarding work giving someone hope and guidance.

“The volunteers all love it. It’s a very rewarding experience to be there at someone’s lowest point and giving them some hope and guidance in their recovery efforts,” said Wines.

If you missed todays class but are interested in volunteering you can visit the American Red Cross website.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.