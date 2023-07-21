Beverly-Lowell American Legion baseball team prepares for state tournament

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Beverly-Lowell 389/750 American Legion baseball team is off to the state tournament after winning the Region 8 tournament championship on Tuesday.

After they dropped their first game to St. Clairsville Post 159, Beverly-Lowell rallied to win three consecutive games and claim their 15th regional championship in the past 20 seasons.

Beverly-Lowell now heads to Beavers Field in Lancaster, Ohio looking to win their fourth state championship for American Legion baseball. They open up their state tournament run on Monday, July 24 as they take on Napoleon Post 300.

