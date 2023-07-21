Insurance agencies partner to fund Children’s Home

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – Waters Insurance Agency partnered with Westfield Insurance to award the Parkersburg Children’s Home Society of West Virginia (CHS).

The agencies awarded $7,500 to CHS. The money will go to the Capital Campaign, which will further its mission and promote the well-being of children and youth in the Parkersburg area, according to a statement from Waters Insurance Agency.

The agencies announced the awarded funds on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

The funding was made possible through Waters Insurance’s superior performance. Westfield Insurance awarded Waters Insurance with a Propel designation, as part of the designation, the agencies award funds to different non-profits and community organizations.

This year marks the sixth consecutive year Waters Insurance Agency has received this distinguished honor.

Previous local recipients include West Virginia University of Parkersburg Foundation; American Red Cross of Parkersburg; Westbrook Health Services, Boys & Girls Club of Parkersburg, and Parkersburg & Wood County Public Library.

