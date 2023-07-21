Insurance agencies partner to fund Children’s Home

(left to right): Waters Insurance Agency President Ray Fanta, Children’s Home Society of West...
(left to right): Waters Insurance Agency President Ray Fanta, Children’s Home Society of West Virginia Site Manager Jodi Null, Waters Insurance Agency Agent Amy Caruthers, Director of Programming for the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia Denise Hughes, and Water Insurance Agency Agent John Fanta, gather after the presentation of the grant donation.(Waters Insurance Agency)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – Waters Insurance Agency partnered with Westfield Insurance to award the Parkersburg Children’s Home Society of West Virginia (CHS).

The agencies awarded $7,500 to CHS. The money will go to the Capital Campaign, which will further its mission and promote the well-being of children and youth in the Parkersburg area, according to a statement from Waters Insurance Agency.

The agencies announced the awarded funds on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

The funding was made possible through Waters Insurance’s superior performance. Westfield Insurance awarded Waters Insurance with a Propel designation, as part of the designation, the agencies award funds to different non-profits and community organizations.

This year marks the sixth consecutive year Waters Insurance Agency has received this distinguished honor.

Previous local recipients include West Virginia University of Parkersburg Foundation; American Red Cross of Parkersburg; Westbrook Health Services, Boys & Girls Club of Parkersburg, and Parkersburg & Wood County Public Library.

