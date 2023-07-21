MOV school districts receive funding for safer routes to school

(Floyd Wilde / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Ohio (WTAP) – School districts in Noble and Washington Counties received funding through Ohio’s Safe Routes to School Program.

The Safe Routes to School Program provides funding for infrastructure like sidewalks, path extensions, crosswalks, rapid flashing beacons, bike lanes, and other safety equipment, according to a statement from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

In the Mid-Ohio Valley:

· The Caldwell Exempted Village School District in Noble County received $500,000. The funding will help create a concrete walkway connecting Caldwell Elementary School to Fairground Road, a sidewalk on the west side of Fairground Road, an enhanced crossing at Bronze Heights, and an additional sidewalk along the south side of Bronze Heights Road.

· Caldwell Exempted Village School District will receive an additional $25,000 to create a Bike Rodeo project. The event will be hosted twice a year to certify students to walk or bike to school and provide safety equipment.

· Marietta City Schools received $390,000 to help fund bike ramps on Glendale Road near Marietta Elementary. The funds will also be used to improve pedestrian crossing facilities at Marietta High School on Academy Drive and Davis Avenue and replace and widen sidewalks on Muskingum Drive and Fourth Street.

A total of more than $9.8 million was awarded to improve student safety in the form of 45 projects across the state.

The funding was announced on Thursday, July 21, 2023.

During the review process, it was determined that six of the projects could be supported through ODOT’s Highway Safety Improvement Program and five other projects qualified for ODOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-car crash leaves one car overturned
Suspect still at large after pursuit ends in Washington County
Video shows rain and hail falling through the roof of a Wisconsin Walmart.
‘Oh my God’: Video shows rain, hail falling through roof at Walmart in Wisconsin
Student Loan Forgiveness
Thousands of West Virginians to receive automatic student loan forgiveness
Artsbridge Logo
Arts and entertainment events happening July 20th-23rd across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Latest News

Water infrastructure grants to make improvements to MOV
(left to right): Waters Insurance Agency President Ray Fanta, Children’s Home Society of West...
Insurance agencies partner to fund Children’s Home
Maurice Burton
One arrested after moving violation pursuit
Noteworthy projects include a landslide repair on SR 676, a bridge deck overlay on SR 7/SR 32,...
Landslide repairs, resurfacing included in Washington Co. construction update