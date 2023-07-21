MOV school districts receive funding for safer routes to school

CALDWELL, Ohio (WTAP) – School districts in Noble and Washington Counties received funding through Ohio’s Safe Routes to School Program.

The Safe Routes to School Program provides funding for infrastructure like sidewalks, path extensions, crosswalks, rapid flashing beacons, bike lanes, and other safety equipment, according to a statement from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

In the Mid-Ohio Valley:

· The Caldwell Exempted Village School District in Noble County received $500,000. The funding will help create a concrete walkway connecting Caldwell Elementary School to Fairground Road, a sidewalk on the west side of Fairground Road, an enhanced crossing at Bronze Heights, and an additional sidewalk along the south side of Bronze Heights Road.

· Caldwell Exempted Village School District will receive an additional $25,000 to create a Bike Rodeo project. The event will be hosted twice a year to certify students to walk or bike to school and provide safety equipment.

· Marietta City Schools received $390,000 to help fund bike ramps on Glendale Road near Marietta Elementary. The funds will also be used to improve pedestrian crossing facilities at Marietta High School on Academy Drive and Davis Avenue and replace and widen sidewalks on Muskingum Drive and Fourth Street.

A total of more than $9.8 million was awarded to improve student safety in the form of 45 projects across the state.

The funding was announced on Thursday, July 21, 2023.

During the review process, it was determined that six of the projects could be supported through ODOT’s Highway Safety Improvement Program and five other projects qualified for ODOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program.

