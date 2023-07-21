Obituary: Dennis, Brianna

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT
Brianna Dennis, 33, of Marietta passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023.  She was born on November 25, 1989, in Marietta a daughter of Steven Tornes and Tana Cole Price.

Brianna was a graduate of Marietta High School and was employed by Marietta City Schools and AVI Food System.

She is survived by her husband Aaron Dennis, father Steven (Debbie) Tornes, mother Tana Cole Price, daughter Kaydra Maxine, sister Raynelle (Shane) Rickly, nephew and niece, Cooper and Sutton Joan Rickly, maternal grandmother Malinda Cole, step siblings:  Angela (Jamie) Bartholow, Amber (Eric) Scoggins, Aimee (Bobby) Carney, Chris (Amanda) Dunbarger, very special aunt Sandra Kay (Matt) Hickey and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Clarence and Joan Maxine Tornes, maternal grandfather, J.E. Cole and cousin Piper Leigh Tornes.

In lieu of flowers, those wanting to help the family, a donation toward funeral expenses to the funeral home would be greatly appreciated.

Family will greet friends from 4 until 8 on Tuesday, July 25, at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with a brief message at 7:30 pm.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

