Obituary: McIntire, John E.

John E. McIntire
John E. McIntire(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

John E. McIntire, 73 of Davisville, WV. passed away July 8, 2023.

He was born in Parkersburg the son of the late Alex Thomas and  Edna H. Scott McIntire.

He had worked for many years as a truck driver for Storck Bakery and enjoyed hunting, fishing and caring for his family.  He was a member of Bonds Creek Freewill Baptist Church.

He is survived by his children, John P. McIntire of Davisville WV., and Carol Fore (Bill) of Walker, WV.  Three grandchildren, two step grandchildren and several great grandchildren.  One brother, Robert C. McIntire (Kate) of Walker, WV.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith C. Hinzman McIntire in 1999, one brother, Alex Thomas McIntire Jr. and one step grandson.

Funeral services will be Friday at 11:00am at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Reverend Jim Pyles officiating.  Burial will be in the Sunset Memory Gardens.  Visitation will be Thursday from 4-8pm.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-car crash leaves one car overturned
Suspect still at large after pursuit ends in Washington County
Video shows rain and hail falling through the roof of a Wisconsin Walmart.
‘Oh my God’: Video shows rain, hail falling through roof at Walmart in Wisconsin
Student Loan Forgiveness
Thousands of West Virginians to receive automatic student loan forgiveness
Artsbridge Logo
Arts and entertainment events happening July 20th-23rd across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Latest News

Obituary: Dennis, Brianna
Obituary: Bates, Gilbert Michael
Sue Darlene Mantel
Obituary: Mantel, Sue Darlene
Virginia Agnus Merrill
Obituary: Merrill, Virginia Agnus