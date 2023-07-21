Obituary: McIntire, John E.

John E. McIntire, 73 of Davisville, WV. passed away July 8, 2023.

He was born in Parkersburg the son of the late Alex Thomas and Edna H. Scott McIntire.

He had worked for many years as a truck driver for Storck Bakery and enjoyed hunting, fishing and caring for his family. He was a member of Bonds Creek Freewill Baptist Church.

He is survived by his children, John P. McIntire of Davisville WV., and Carol Fore (Bill) of Walker, WV. Three grandchildren, two step grandchildren and several great grandchildren. One brother, Robert C. McIntire (Kate) of Walker, WV.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith C. Hinzman McIntire in 1999, one brother, Alex Thomas McIntire Jr. and one step grandson.

Funeral services will be Friday at 11:00am at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Reverend Jim Pyles officiating. Burial will be in the Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-8pm.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

