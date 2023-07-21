Obituary: Mitchell, Patricia L. “Pat”

Patricia L. "Pat" Mitchell
Patricia L. "Pat" Mitchell(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Patricia L. “Pat” Mitchell, 89 of Parkersburg passed away July 20, 2023 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born in Parkersburg August 14, 1933 the daughter of the late Earl Freemont and Florence Mae Wilson Knox.

She had at one time worked for J.C. Penney, Corning Glass and Metlife and had retired from the Bureau of Public Debt where she worked as a Computer Operator.

She loved her family and adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren and especially loved reunions and family get together’s.

She is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Michele Beaty (Rick) of Parkersburg and Paula Lynn Huber (Kevin) of Vienna. Her grandchildren, Tia Ohse (Roger), Heather Lee (Brian), Breanne Akers (Brad) and Mitchell Huber (Jennifer). Her great grandchildren, Kennedy Claire Lee, Corinne Elizabeth Lee, Carson, Logan Isaac Akers, Lydia Kate Akers, John Luke Akers, Jaikin David Huber and Amos Kevin Huber. One brother, Neil Knox (Judy) of Parkersburg; Her very dear friend and neighbor of 60 years, Sally Vincent and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Russell Mitchell.

The family would like to thank the Staff of Camden Clark Medical Center, Housecalls Hospice and Caregivers Brenda Walker, Cindy Winans, Cindy Kelbaugh and Jill Byers for all the wonderful care.

Funeral services will be Monday at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Reverend Bruce Reed officiating. Entombment will be in the Sunset Memory Gardens Mausoleum.

Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00-5:00 pm and Monday from 10:00 am until service time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-car crash leaves one car overturned
Suspect still at large after pursuit ends in Washington County
Video shows rain and hail falling through the roof of a Wisconsin Walmart.
‘Oh my God’: Video shows rain, hail falling through roof at Walmart in Wisconsin
Student Loan Forgiveness
Thousands of West Virginians to receive automatic student loan forgiveness
Artsbridge Logo
Arts and entertainment events happening July 20th-23rd across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Latest News

Robert “Bob” Ocheltree
Obituary: Ocheltree, Robert “Bob”
Jennifer Lyn Wallace
Obituary: Wallace, Jennifer Lyn
Obituary: Dennis, Brianna
John E. McIntire
Obituary: McIntire, John E.