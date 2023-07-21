Obituary: Mitchell, Patricia L. “Pat”

Patricia L. “Pat” Mitchell, 89 of Parkersburg passed away July 20, 2023 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born in Parkersburg August 14, 1933 the daughter of the late Earl Freemont and Florence Mae Wilson Knox.

She had at one time worked for J.C. Penney, Corning Glass and Metlife and had retired from the Bureau of Public Debt where she worked as a Computer Operator.

She loved her family and adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren and especially loved reunions and family get together’s.

She is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Michele Beaty (Rick) of Parkersburg and Paula Lynn Huber (Kevin) of Vienna. Her grandchildren, Tia Ohse (Roger), Heather Lee (Brian), Breanne Akers (Brad) and Mitchell Huber (Jennifer). Her great grandchildren, Kennedy Claire Lee, Corinne Elizabeth Lee, Carson, Logan Isaac Akers, Lydia Kate Akers, John Luke Akers, Jaikin David Huber and Amos Kevin Huber. One brother, Neil Knox (Judy) of Parkersburg; Her very dear friend and neighbor of 60 years, Sally Vincent and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Russell Mitchell.

The family would like to thank the Staff of Camden Clark Medical Center, Housecalls Hospice and Caregivers Brenda Walker, Cindy Winans, Cindy Kelbaugh and Jill Byers for all the wonderful care.

Funeral services will be Monday at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Reverend Bruce Reed officiating. Entombment will be in the Sunset Memory Gardens Mausoleum.

Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00-5:00 pm and Monday from 10:00 am until service time.

