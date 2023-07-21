Obituary: Ocheltree, Robert “Bob”

Robert “Bob” Ocheltree age 92, of Parkersburg WV, departed this life on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at his residence. He was born on April 5, 1931 in Weston, WV the son of the late Cecil and Nettie Gay Allen Ocheltree.

Bob retired from Union Carbide Corporation working in research and development with 30 years of service. He graduated from the former Pennsboro High School class of 1949 and attended WVU and Marietta College. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. Bob was a member of the Stout Memorial United Methodist Church, Parkersburg, WV. Bob had been past master of the Harmony Lodge #59 AF&AM, past high priest of the Odell S. Long chapter #25, past commander of Chapter # 20 Knights Templar all of Pennsboro, WV, Nemesis Shrine of Parkersburg, WV, adjutant for 50 years for the Pennsboro American Legion post 83 and a member of the Knights of the York cross of honor. Bob loved to travel, enjoyed life to the fullest and was a dedicated Mountaineer fan.

Bob is survived by his wife Carol Morrison Ocheltree; daughters, Nancy Garcia, Pennsboro, WV, Patsy Hudkins, Goodlettsville,TN, and Cindy Sindledecker (Jack), Fairmont, WV; grandchildren, Joshua Davis, Cairo, WV, Isaiah Davis, Pennsboro, WV, Logan Sindledecker, and Chloe Sindledecker, both of Fairmont, WV; great grandchildren, Jonas Davis, Jaelyn Davis and Silas Davis.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by son-in-law, Tony Garcia.

A Memorial Service will be held at 4 PM, on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at the McCullough Rogers Funeral Home, Pennsboro, WV, with gathering from 1pm until 4pm. Pastor Cynthia Eakles will be officiating. His ashes will be scattered at the Sullivan Camp in Hardy County, WV at a later date. Online condolences can be sent to the family at mcculloughraiguelfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to: Pennsboro High School Alumni Scholarship Fund, c/o Parkersburg Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1762, Parkersburg, WV, 26102.

