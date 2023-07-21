Obituary: Wallace, Jennifer Lyn

Jennifer Lyn Wallace
Jennifer Lyn Wallace(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jennifer Lyn Wallace, 45, of Parkersburg, WV died Saturday July 15, 2023 at her residence.  She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of David L. and Sandra (Thorn) Wallace of Waverly, WV.

She worked at Coldwater Creek and loved collecting gem stones.  Her greatest joy in life were her daughters.

In addition to her parents she is survived by her two daughters Hannah Dye and Olivia Wallace; two sisters Angela Wallace and Shelly Wilson (Jamie); and paternal grandmother Marie Wallace.

She was preceded in death by her sister Lisa Wallace; paternal grandfather Lester Wallace; and maternal grandparents Garnett (Stretch) and Lucille Thorn.

There will be no visitation or services.  Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-car crash leaves one car overturned
Suspect still at large after pursuit ends in Washington County
Video shows rain and hail falling through the roof of a Wisconsin Walmart.
‘Oh my God’: Video shows rain, hail falling through roof at Walmart in Wisconsin
Student Loan Forgiveness
Thousands of West Virginians to receive automatic student loan forgiveness
Artsbridge Logo
Arts and entertainment events happening July 20th-23rd across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Latest News

Robert “Bob” Ocheltree
Obituary: Ocheltree, Robert “Bob”
Patricia L. "Pat" Mitchell
Obituary: Mitchell, Patricia L. “Pat”
Obituary: Dennis, Brianna
John E. McIntire
Obituary: McIntire, John E.