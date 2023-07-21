Obituary: Wallace, Jennifer Lyn

Jennifer Lyn Wallace, 45, of Parkersburg, WV died Saturday July 15, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of David L. and Sandra (Thorn) Wallace of Waverly, WV.

She worked at Coldwater Creek and loved collecting gem stones. Her greatest joy in life were her daughters.

In addition to her parents she is survived by her two daughters Hannah Dye and Olivia Wallace; two sisters Angela Wallace and Shelly Wilson (Jamie); and paternal grandmother Marie Wallace.

She was preceded in death by her sister Lisa Wallace; paternal grandfather Lester Wallace; and maternal grandparents Garnett (Stretch) and Lucille Thorn.

There will be no visitation or services. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

