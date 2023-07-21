One arrested after moving violation pursuit

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) – A Parkersburg man is behind bars after a short pursuit that stemmed from a moving violation.

Maurice Burton, 39, was arrested for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and obstructing justice.

A Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to pull Burton over for moving violations on the morning of Friday, July 21, 2023.

The Sheriff’s Office says the deputy turned on his emergency lights around Route 50 and Tower Road in Belpre. Burton pulled into the Arrowhead Road Par Mar parking lot but failed to stop and drove around the gas pumps back onto Route 50. Burton continued to flee from Route 50 to Route 7, crossing left of center and fog lines multiple times, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Belpre Police deployed spike strips on Route 7 near Farson Street. Burton ran over the spike strips and his vehicle came to a stop shortly after.

Burton was arrested and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says he admitted to fleeing due to active warrants.

He had active warrants out of Athens County and Columbus.

