The Point Park Gateway Mural is officially complete

Following about a year the mural is officially finished.
Ribbon cutting for Point Park Mural
Ribbon cutting for Point Park Mural(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday to celebrate the completion of the Point Park gateway mural.

Muralist Nichole Westfall feels like the mural project has been in the works for about a year.

This mural as a step into a brighter downtown according to Parkersburg Development Director Ryan Barber.

“The arts in downtown Parkersburg have really come alive in the past several years. This is just one of many examples of the vibrancy that we are seeing. Just on the other side of the flood wall we are seeing phase two of the mural. We are looking forward to so many more things to come,” said Barber.

Westfall’s inspiration for the mural was the historic district and the gardens near the floodwall.

You can visit the mural at any time by visiting point park.

