River City Runners & Walkers Club hosts annual Kicks for Kids 5k

The event collects enough funding to donate about 100 pairs of shoes a year to children in need.
The event collects enough funding to donate about 100 pairs of shoes a year to children in need.(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday night the River City Runners & Walkers Club will host their annual Kicks for Kids 5k. The 5k was created in 2011 by local fireman, Andy Nestor, to provide good athletic shoes to children who can’t afford them.

The event collects enough funding to donate about 100 pairs of shoes a year to children in need.

Co-Director, Sharon Marks, believes that uniting the running community with the larger MOV can provide for everyone involved, a feeling she describes as irreplaceable.

“It feels good to be connected with the community, especially the running and walking community and being connected with those children whether they know it or not can’t be replaced. That’s unbelievable,” said Co-Director, Sharon Marks.

The shoes are anonymously given to both boy and girl children from the proceeds of the Kicks for Kids 5k.

“The kids never know where they come from. We usually get a note of some sort from the school nurse saying how much the kids loved the shoes, or how happy they were and we typically give out 100 pair a year,” said Marks.

Marks adds that the prime of the race saw 300-400 people who participated but those numbers have sense dwindled due to COVID and other reason. However, they are starting to see an uptick of participants slowly returning.

If you are interested in participating in the 5k it will begin Saturday, July 21 at 9 p.m., registration will be open until the race starts at the Point Park floodwall.

