This Is Home: Former special operations sniper turned evangelist

During his fourth combat deployment to Afghanistan, Caleb Perkins unknowingly kneeled on an improvised explosive device, which exploded underneath him.
Perkins unknowingly kneeled on an IED causing his night vision goggles to press into his eye sockets and sustained injuries on the left side of his body.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Caleb Perkins is a former U.S. Army Ranger who spent eight years with the 75th Ranger Regiment, 3rd Ranger Battalion as a sniper section leader.

During his fourth combat deployment to Afghanistan, he unknowingly kneeled on an improvised explosive device, which exploded underneath him.

“It blew me twenty feet in the air. I ended up sustaining injuries and had my night vision goggles pressed into my eye sockets and a lot of injuries on the left side of my body. I went through multiple surgeries. Fourteen days in intensive care; I ended up healing up and going back into to the fight and completing two more combat deployments.”

Perkins shares his family’s initial reaction to his decision to return to the country that nearly cost him his life.

“They were very nervous and concerned for me. But I knew making a one-hundred percent recovery and going back into the fight that it would not only be a testament of my mental toughness of going through and overcoming adversity, but to also encourage the guys I was overseas with. A lot of them had sustained different injuries and we were in the rehabilitation. Coming through that I felt like I would be letting them down if I didn’t continue.”

After his military service, he exchanged his gun for a Bible to go into ministry.

“The ministry itself even evolved and I started doing ministry overseas. I was in India, Pakistan, and Nepal building churches and rescuing children out of sex trafficking. So, I still saw that as mission minded and continuing in the fight.”

Caleb Perkins Ministries is based in Mineral Wells, West Virginia.

