U.S. Army veteran battling ALS wins free heating and cooling system

A-One Heating & Cooling installed a new H-VAC system for one lucky winner.
Beckie Wells speaking with the Civitillo family.
Beckie Wells speaking with the Civitillo family.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A U.S. Army veteran battling ALS won a free heating and cooling system

A-One Heating & Cooling installed a new HVAC system for one lucky winner.

The business ran a “Nominate Your Neighbor” contest and Tony Civitillo’s daughter Amanda nominated her father.

Civitillo’s unit was 23-years old and steadily deteriorating.

With his ALS diagnosis, an improperly functioning system puts his health at an even higher risk.

ALS is a non-curable nervous system disease that weakens muscles and impacts physical function.

Civitillo talks about what the new system means to his family.

“Having a new air-conditioning unit was a great blessing to us. We were kind of wondering what we were going to do because I’m unable to work at this time and disability doesn’t pay too much. We feel very blessed with all that’s been helped with.”

A-One co-owner Beckie Wells says their business is dedicated to helping others and hopes to continue to do so in the future.

We will have a more in-depth look at this story in our Saturday newscast.

