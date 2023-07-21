W. Va. Master Gardeners taught kids about gardening

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Master Gardeners partnered with the Wood County Recreation Commission for its Summer Adventures Program for the second summer in a row.

Master Gardener Eileen Mayer shared some of the many topics they cover when they meet with the kids.

“We teach them about nutrition, plant anatomy, plant needs, and picking a garden site. Today we had a great lesson on bees and pollinators. We also have a garden over there. The kids actually planted the garden, and they are tending to the garden,” said Mayer.

Several kids shared their excitement for beans that they germinated the week prior.

On Thursday, the Master Gardeners talked about bees with the kids.

Following a lesson, the kids reenacted how a hive works to understand just how hard bees work.

Master Gardener Lynn Greenly shared the importance of this lesson.

“Bees are very important. We are losing bees by the thousands every year. I think kids need to know that they don’t need to be afraid of a bee. Also, honey is really the bees food, and that they share it with us,” said Greenly.

Working with the kids is a part of what master gardeners do, according to Master Gardener President Joice McDougle.

“It’s interesting for everyone to get involved who’s interested in gardening because there’s training to it for a while. Then it’s a lot of community work, getting people interested, teaching the kids. It’s so important to have the kids interested in learning this stuff,” said McDougle.

