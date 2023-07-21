Water infrastructure grants to make improvements to MOV

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) – Grant funding from the Ohio BUILDS program will help several Mid-Ohio Valley communities improve water infrastructure.

The funding will address critical infrastructure needs such as new water distribution systems, waterline extensions, water tower replacements, and new pipes and water mains, according to a statement from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

Grants will also fund projects to replace sanitary sewer systems, prevent system backups, and extend sewer lines to support economic growth.

In the Mid-Ohio Valley:

· The City of Gallipolis in Gallia County will receive a $132,500 grant to replace approximately 2,900 old water meters. The project will benefit 500 people.

· The City of Gallipolis in Gallia County will receive a $129,924 grant for improvements to the sanitary sewer on Belmont Drive. The project will benefit 11 people.

· The City of Cambridge in Guernsey County will receive a $3,834,975 grant to make improvements to waterlines and services, including lead line removal, on several streets throughout the city. The project will benefit 11,400 people.

· The Guernsey County Board of Commissioners in Guernsey County will receive a $2,717,406 grant for sewer expansion and improvements in Cambridge. The project will benefit 660 people.

· Tri-County Rural Water & Sewer District in Morgan, Noble, and Washington counties will receive a $1,000,000 grant to add waterline extensions, an additional water tank for storage, and two generators to assist as a backup power source. These improvements will benefit the entire system by allowing for a much larger reach of service. The project will benefit 3,225 people.

· The Village of Caldwell in Noble County will receive a $322,370 grant to provide the application of powdered activated carbon into its drinking water treatment system to augment the removal of contaminants, natural organic material, taste, and odor compounds, and algal toxins, from its finished potable drinking water. The project will benefit 1,351 people.

· The Noble County Board of Commissioners in Noble County will receive a $522,045 grant to provide sanitary sewer service to residential and commercial properties outside the Village of Caldwell. The project will benefit 25 people.

· The Village of Lowell in Washington County will receive a $750,000 grant to construct a 62,000-gallon per-day water treatment plant, two wells with pressure filters and chlorine injection, and red sand filters for backwash water. The project will benefit 644 people.

· The Village of Chauncey in Athens County will receive a $1,000,000 grant to construct a new sewer collection system. The project will benefit 1,056 people.

· The Trimble Township Water District in Athens County will receive a $927,000 grant for improvements to the water and sewer facilities. The project will benefit 2,667 people.

· The Village of Pomeroy in Meigs County will receive a $4,017,460 grant for phase 3 of a sewer extension project. The project will benefit 252 people.

The grant funding was announced on Friday, July 21, 2023.

The DeWine-Husted Administration launched the Ohio BUILDS water infrastructure program in 2021. In total, nearly $1.3 billion has been dedicated to the initiative.

