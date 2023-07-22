Amputee Center holds first ever fun fest

The new festival aims to make amputees more visible as well as helping them overcome hurdles in their daily lives.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Amputee Center hosted its first ever Amputee Fun Fest on Ohio Avenue in Parkersburg.

The fun fest offered vendors, guest speakers and live music.

Amputee Center board member Martha Lamps husband lost his leg when he was struck by a car while riding his motorcycle.

Lamp shares how the accident impacted her family.

“Initially we were shell shocked and eventually through some rehab, which you don’t really get a lot of as an amputee, you maybe get ten sessions of physical therapy and then you are on your own. We ended up with Miller prosthetics and ended up on the board of the amputee center, which is a non-profit. It was really hard at first, but he says now if he knew how fun it would be he would have done it years ago.”

Lamp says amputees can utilize all services offered at the center free of charge.

Additional information can be found HERE

