A business in Wirt County closed after over 100 years of service

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Dick’s Market and Deli in Elizabeth closed after being open for 123 years.

Original owner I.P. Thorn opened the market in Wirt County in 1900.

Current owner Bryan Sims shared some of the history behind the store.

“He eventually moved the store into town, down by the courthouse. Subsequently, one of his descendants, Dick, moved it up here to this location. My wife and I were able to purchase it last March from his descendants,” said Sims.

The store was a community staple for all that stopped in.

“That’s the reason my wife and I bought it because we wanted to preserve the legacy. This was something that we were at all the time. When we were kids growing up, we were here, and we wanted to try and keep that going,” recalled Sims.

Not only did the current owners grow up visiting the market but so did many customers.

Store manager and Mayor of Elizabeth Bobbi Moore saw this as a bittersweet moment for the community.

“This has been such a pivotal point of our community. We’ve got people coming in and talking about how they came here with their grandparents, and they are in their 70s and 80s. It’s definitely bittersweet. What it takes out of this community is just a life long heritage of small town markets, small town mom and pop (stores), and small town community,” said Moore.

Sims explained that the store is closing due to rough times with supply chain issues and the increase in costs.

