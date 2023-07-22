Parkersburg Post 15 American Legion baseball looks ahead to state tournament

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg Post 15 American Legion baseball game made to the final match up of the Area 1 tournament in Wheeling, but dropped the final game to Wheeling Post 1 on Thursday.

Their performance was still enough to make it to the West Virginia American Legion baseball tournament at the University of Charleston. They begin their run on Tuesday, July 25 against Berkeley County.

Parkersburg Post 15 has a record of 20-11-1 during the summer, and head coach Mike Goodwin is impressed at the way his young team has grown throughout the season, and is proud of how they continue to represent their community, and play for their local veterans.

