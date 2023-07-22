Parkersburg Post 15 American Legion baseball looks ahead to state tournament

The Parkersburg Post 15 baseball team looks ahead to the state tournament
The Parkersburg Post 15 baseball team looks ahead to the state tournament(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg Post 15 American Legion baseball game made to the final match up of the Area 1 tournament in Wheeling, but dropped the final game to Wheeling Post 1 on Thursday.

Their performance was still enough to make it to the West Virginia American Legion baseball tournament at the University of Charleston. They begin their run on Tuesday, July 25 against Berkeley County.

Parkersburg Post 15 has a record of 20-11-1 during the summer, and head coach Mike Goodwin is impressed at the way his young team has grown throughout the season, and is proud of how they continue to represent their community, and play for their local veterans.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-car crash leaves one car overturned
Suspect still at large after pursuit ends in Washington County
Video shows rain and hail falling through the roof of a Wisconsin Walmart.
‘Oh my God’: Video shows rain, hail falling through roof at Walmart in Wisconsin
Maurice Burton
One arrested after moving violation pursuit
Helicopter crashes near Camp Dawson
Two life flighted to hospital after helicopter crashes, DEP headed to scene for fuel spill

Latest News

Beverly Lowell advances to states
The Beverly-Lowell American Legion baseball team defeats St. Clairsville for the Region 8...
Beverly-Lowell American Legion baseball team prepares for state tournament
Alexa and Henry get some golfing tips from a golf pro!
HUFFMAN SISTERS
Huffman sisters reflect on first year of college basketball together