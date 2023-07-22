Siblings hard work pays off at 4-H and FFA junior livestock sale

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) -A pair of siblings hard work paid off at the Wood County 4-H and FFA junior livestock sale.

Wood County’s 4-H and FFA Summer Showcase ran Monday through Saturday.

Those participating in the various showcases have been working hard all year to prepare.

Abram Dent participated in his first junior livestock sale with his sheep Isaac.

“Overall, when I showed him, I came 4th, showmanship I came in 1st and market I came 2nd. And the sheep sold for $1,145.”

Abram’s sister Lorelei is the more experienced one of the pair.

She talks about her fifth year of showing animals.

“My fourth year with showing a sheep, my second year showing a goat and my fifth year showing a pig. Today has actually been really fun and it’s a nice time to be in 4-H.”

This is the 50th Anniversary of the Wood County Junior Livestock Sale.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.