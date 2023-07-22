Wood Co. Schools teachers getting refresher on teaching method

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools teachers are getting a chance to touch up on their teaching before the new schoolyear.

“I told somebody today that it becomes exciting because you kind of see yourself as a first-year teacher every time. You start over with a whole new group of kids, you can always learn something that they can apply and that they can teach you as well,” Madison Elementary School first grade teacher, Lisa Buckley said.

And they’re doing this through the “Whole Brain Teaching” method.

“This is my first experience with it. I really appreciate the science behind the method. And that’s really how you know it’s a tried and true method,” Hamilton Middle School English language arts teacher, Melissa Maidens said. “Even though, I may not use every single part of it. I love that it’s broken up into modules. And so – whatever you teach, whatever area – whether it’s science or math. And whatever grade level you teach, you can make it appropriate for them.”

The director of this method is Chris Biffle, who came up with the teaching strategy while he was a college professor and saw his students weren’t responding to lectures or discussion-based teaching. After Biffle coached his middle school girls’ basketball team, he came up with applying how he coaches his players to the students in his classroom.

“So, I started using the same techniques for my college-aged students understand Plato, that would help middle school girls understand zone defense,” Biffle said. “Same techniques, completely different population, completely different subject. And it was wildly successful.”

Biffle said this is a proven system to use. As he says it keeps students engaged and allows for teachers to apply their curriculum to different parts of the student’s brain.

He added it’s similar to how children feel when they play video games.

“If we could get the same type of energy into the classroom as kids are pouring into video games where they never quit, they try over and over again, they master ever complex skills, that’s what we’re doing at Whole Brain Teaching,” Biffle said. “We are taking aspects of video games, which is rapid rewards, leveling, games of chance to teach deep critical thinking skills and build community and spread the great virtue of glorious kindness.”

Biffle said this teaching method began in his living room with 25 teachers. And now, the method is used worldwide.

