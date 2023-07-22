Youth Empowered NFL Flag Football League hosts summer skills camp

By Evan Lasek
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

After the creation of the area’s first ever Youth Empowered NFL Flag Football League this past season, the new league had their first ever summer skills camp.

This camp was put on to help improve the skills of the young athletes interested in football around the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Over one hundred campers showed up to learn the game from some football pros as they worked on conditioning, exercises and general football abilities.

