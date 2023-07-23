Local fishing brings relaxation to local residents

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The MOV is a community that lives and operates along the Ohio River. But aside from the 981 mile river the community has many other bodies of waters to fish out of, Parkersburg City Park pond, Southwood Park pond, Little Kanawha River and many others.

Many residents from the area have been fishing since they learned how to walk. Residents like, Shawn Kerns, who says he has been fishing as long as he can remember.

“I been fishing since I was able to hold a fishing pole. I mean I’ve been fishing since I was able to walk. I love fish, since I’ve been growing up all I’ve been doing is fishing or hunting. I lived out on a farm when I was growing up so I was doing a lot of fishing,” said Kerns.

It also brings a sense of comfort and serenity to Kerns that he says fishing has brought him since he was a kid.

“It’s a relaxing thing for me. I have a lot of stress going on. It gets stressful at the house sometimes so I come out here and relax. It’s what I do to get away from all the drama and just relax while having a good time,” said Kerns.

The fishing throughout the MOV gives the everyday fisherman opportunities to catch all different types of fish at all different times of the day.

“They have a pond there where you can go to catch little catfish, bluegill, bass,” Kerns said.

What has brought a sense of relaxation to Kerns, he hopes to share the same tactics to the rest of the community in getting them out in the sun and fishing.

“I’d like to see a lot more people going out fishing. I think they’d have a fun time with relaxation. I know people think it’s boring because you’re just sitting there waiting for a fish to bite but coming out here watching the river and people on boats is relaxing to me,” said Kerns.

