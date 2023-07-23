Merry-Etta Christmas parade rolls through town

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta Main Street is celebrating Christmas in July with their Merry-Etta Christmas in July parade.

The parade included floats with Christmas songs, The Grinch, Santa Claus and many more Christmas themed icons.

The parade is back in full swing after a break last year as something to celebrate in the community. Many people at the parade say it’s exciting to get to be back out celebrating such a fun holiday months removed from December.

Some others just came for the candy like Sadie Yates and Blake Jewett.

“I’m at Marietta and we were at a parade, a candy parade. They threw out candy to us and we were collecting candy,” said Jewett. “My favorite candy is gum and we got a lot today so I’m excited,” said Yates.

The parade also partnered with the HSOV to collect donations for the humane society day to day expenses.

