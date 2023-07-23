Merry-Etta Christmas parade rolls through town

Christmas in July parade
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta Main Street is celebrating Christmas in July with their Merry-Etta Christmas in July parade.

The parade included floats with Christmas songs, The Grinch, Santa Claus and many more Christmas themed icons.

The parade is back in full swing after a break last year as something to celebrate in the community. Many people at the parade say it’s exciting to get to be back out celebrating such a fun holiday months removed from December.

Some others just came for the candy like Sadie Yates and Blake Jewett.

“I’m at Marietta and we were at a parade, a candy parade. They threw out candy to us and we were collecting candy,” said Jewett. “My favorite candy is gum and we got a lot today so I’m excited,” said Yates.

The parade also partnered with the HSOV to collect donations for the humane society day to day expenses.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Burton
One arrested after moving violation pursuit
Store closed after over 100 years in service
A business in Wirt County closed after over 100 years of service
Helicopter crashes near Camp Dawson
Two life flighted to hospital after helicopter crashes, DEP headed to scene for fuel spill
Obituary: Dennis, Brianna
Video shows rain and hail falling through the roof of a Wisconsin Walmart.
‘Oh my God’: Video shows rain, hail falling through roof at Walmart in Wisconsin

Latest News

Christmas in July parade
Abram and Lorelei Dent enjoying the junior livestock sale.
Siblings hard work pays off at 4-H and FFA junior livestock sale
The fun fest offered vendors, guest speakers and live music.
Amputee Center holds first ever fun fest
NFL FLAG SKILLS CAMP