Parkersburg Art Center hosts art class on Blennerhassett Island

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Area residents and people visiting the Mid-Ohio Valley had the chance to indulge their creative side in a historic state park on Sunday afternoon.

The Parkersburg Art Center hosted an “Art on the Island” class on Blennerhassett Island. The class painted butterflies on plexiglass and pressed them against an abstract background painted on canvas. Art Center Custom Framer Tracy Love taught the class and framed the butterflies for the five students who participated.

Love says the “Art on the Island” classes are hosted several times over the course of each summer. She says the classes offer a lot of value to the students and the broader community. “It brings them to a place that they might not normally come to, especially to do an art project,” Love said. “We’re joining the community together, bringing people into the island, and building bridges between the Art Center and the island.”

The Art Center has two more “Art on the Island” classes planned for the summer. The next class, scheduled for August 20, will feature students painting dragonflies. Tickets for the class cost $41 and can be purchased at the Parkersburg Art Center’s website.

