Marietta Main Street brings back Build Up Marietta program

MARIETTA MAIN STREET
MARIETTA MAIN STREET(Kheron Alston, WTAP)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A building improvement grant program for the C4 district managed by Marietta Main Street, that is the ‘Build Up Marietta’ program that they have brought back for the first time since 2021.

The program will award up to $5000 or 50% of project costs to downtown building and business owners through the Summer Spruce Up Flash Grant. These funds can be used for exterior/ interior building improvements. This includes projects such as HVAC, lighting, painting, outdoor awnings and many other building project.

Executive Director of Marietta Main Street, Jennifer Tinkler, believes that the program lines up with their thoughts of downtown Marietta and what it could become.

“Part of our mission and our vision is to work on historic preservation in Downtown Marietta. So by offering these grants it gives building and business owners an opportunity to do things they wouldn’t normally be able to do to fix up the building so we offer them the matching funds and hope they will be able to do whatever project needs to be done to preserve the building,” Tinkler said.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, July 25 will be the last day that businesses and building owners can apply for the grant but if you miss it Marietta Main Street will also have fall, winter and spring cycles as well. You can find the applications for Build Up Marietta by clicking here.

Awards will be announced on Friday, July 28.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Store closed after over 100 years in service
A business in Wirt County closed after over 100 years of service
Christmas in July parade
Merry-Etta Christmas parade rolls through town
Abram and Lorelei Dent enjoying the junior livestock sale.
Siblings hard work pays off at 4-H and FFA junior livestock sale
Jennifer Lyn Wallace
Obituary: Wallace, Jennifer Lyn
Brianna Dennis
Obituary: Dennis, Brianna

Latest News

Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week focuses on flexibility, glutes, and hamstrings
Fishing in the MOV brings different benefits to the community
Union Williams PSD issues boil advisory
Waters Insurance Agency partnered with Westfield Insurance to award the Parkersburg Children’s...
Insurance agencies partner to fund Children’s Home