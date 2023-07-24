Marietta Main Street brings back Build Up Marietta program

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A building improvement grant program for the C4 district managed by Marietta Main Street, that is the ‘Build Up Marietta’ program that they have brought back for the first time since 2021.

The program will award up to $5000 or 50% of project costs to downtown building and business owners through the Summer Spruce Up Flash Grant. These funds can be used for exterior/ interior building improvements. This includes projects such as HVAC, lighting, painting, outdoor awnings and many other building project.

Executive Director of Marietta Main Street, Jennifer Tinkler, believes that the program lines up with their thoughts of downtown Marietta and what it could become.

“Part of our mission and our vision is to work on historic preservation in Downtown Marietta. So by offering these grants it gives building and business owners an opportunity to do things they wouldn’t normally be able to do to fix up the building so we offer them the matching funds and hope they will be able to do whatever project needs to be done to preserve the building,” Tinkler said.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, July 25 will be the last day that businesses and building owners can apply for the grant but if you miss it Marietta Main Street will also have fall, winter and spring cycles as well. You can find the applications for Build Up Marietta by clicking here.

Awards will be announced on Friday, July 28.

