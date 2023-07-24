Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week focuses on flexibility and more!

This week focuses on flexibility, glutes, and hamstrings
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stacy Houser, the founder of Temple Challenge, stopped by Daybreak to share a few easy moves you can incorporate into your daily routine to help get you moving throughout the week.

This week’s workout focuses on flexibility, glutes, and hamstrings.

For these movements you will need: gliders. You can use paper plates or even just use socks as modifications.

  • Side lunges- 20 seconds. Put one foot on the glider. Slide it sideways. Bend the base leg, leaning the opposite direction of the foot sliding out. Slide foot back in, ending in a standing position. Repeat
  • Rest - 20 seconds!
  • Back lunge- 20 seconds. Put one foot on the glider. Make a slight bend in your base leg. Draw a circle with your leg that has the glider. You can switch directions and circle the other way.
  • Rest- 20 seconds.
  • Circles- 20 seconds. Put one foot on a gliders. You are sitting already. Next, stand up. Repeat. This engages quads, hamstrings, and the glutes.
  • Rest- 20 seconds
  • Mountain Climbers- 20 seconds. Use both gliders on your foot. Go into a plank position on the ground. Alternate sliding one leg up at a time. MODIFICATION: Stay standing. Alternate bringing one knee up to the opposite elbow.
  • Repeat all movements with the opposite leg.

You can see the moves demonstrated and further explained in the story’s video.

You can read more about on Stacy Houser and Temple Challenge on her website: https://www.thetemplechallenge.com/how-it-started

You should consult with your doctor before doing any activities.

