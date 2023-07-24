Obituary: Burnfield, Mark E.

Mark E. Burnfield, 89 of Vincent, Ohio died on July 21, 2023, at the residence of his nephew.  He was born on February 15, 1934 and was the son of the late William (Red) and Mary Burnfield.  He was an Army veteran.  He was a truck driver and owned his own trucks.  He owned the Hillbilly Barn and Hillbilly Acres campground where he held many festivals.  He had been a cattle farmer.  He raced stock cars and had been an announcer for many races.

Survivors include two special nephews, Donald (Jamie) McAfee of Vincent, Ohio, Dwayne (Angela) McAfee of Fleming, Ohio, two sisters-in-law, Janet (Ed) Adams of Vincent, Ohio and Donna Harris of Vincent, Ohio and numerous other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 61 years, Barbara J. Burnfield, 2 brothers, Don and Rod Burnfield and a nephew, Greg Burnfield.

Services will be on Wednesday at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Kevin Guberlet officiating.  Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Little Hocking, Ohio.  Friends may call on Wednesday from 11:00 AM till time of Services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

