Obituary: Creel, Lewis D. “Louie”

Lewis D. “Louie” Creel, 77, of Belpre, passed away July 24, 2023 at his residence.

He was born September 21, 1945, a son to the late Hugh and Alsie (Dotson) Creel. Louie was a 1964 graduate of Parkersburg High School and served his country in the National Guard. He was a retired lead operator at Shell Chemical plant. Louie was an active member of the Mid-Ohio Valley Train Club, enjoyed NASCAR, classic cars and sports. Louie loved “chasing trains” and was a railfan. He was a member at First Lutheran Church.

Louie is survived by his wife, Karen M. Creel; one son, Brendan L. Creel (Elizabeth) of Belpre; two daughters, Megan E. Bever of Belpre, Melinda M. Creel of Parkersburg and he was Pap-Pap to five grandchildren, Emilie K. Bever, Kellie E. Bever, Hadley E. Creel, Huxley L. Creel and Donovan C. Creel.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Pamela Riffle.

Gathering for family and friends will be 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm, Saturday, August 5, 2023 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre to celebrate Louie’s life.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Creel Family.

