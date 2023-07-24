Obituary: Lang, Kenneth Maurice, Sr.

Kenneth Maurice Lang, Sr., 87, of Walker, WV, passed away at Marietta Memorial Hospital July 22, 2023. He was the son of the late Maurice and Doris Flitcraft Lang of Bridgeton, NJ. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson Keith Lang and two brothers Neil Lang and Carl Lang.

A 1954 graduate of Bridgeton High School, he worked as a farmer and then a self-employed carpenter. He was a life-long member of the Deerfield United Methodist Church, Deerfield, NJ, where he served as one of the church officials. With hunting as a hobby, he was a 51-year member of the Tri-County Hunt Club. Along with his wife, he was a member of several square dance groups for over 70 years. As a volunteer fireman for 60+ years, he was awarded a plaque for his dedicated service.

Surviving and cherishing his memory are his wife of over 70 years Doris Lang; children Kenneth M. Lang, JR, Dianna Lunsford, Jo Ann Overstreet and Daniel Lang; grandchildren Thomas Tress, Amanda Overstreet, Kenneth Overstreet; 5 great-grandchildren; a sister Marleen Thomas; many nieces and nephews and countless friends in New Jersey and West Virginia.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 26, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV. Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 11:00 am at Deerfield United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1538 State Highway 77, Deerfield Street, NJ 08313. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Upper Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department #1, or any local volunteer fire department. Matheny Whited Funeral Home of Elizabeth, WV, and H. T. Layton Funeral Home of Woodstown, NJ, were honored to assist the Lang family.

