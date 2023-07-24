Obituary: McNickle, June Davis

June Davis McNickle, 92, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Saturday July 22, 2023 at Cedar Grove Assisted Living Parkersburg.

She was born June, 12, 1931 in Elizabeth, WV, a daughter to the late Denzil and Hazel McLain Radabaugh.

June was a graduate of Wirt County High School and worked in the medical records department, throughout her life, at Camden Clark Medical Center, St. Josephs Hospital and Arlington Americare. She was a member of the South Parkersburg United Methodist Church and active with United Methodist Women’s group, a Member of the Gihon C.E.O.’s and was the Wood County Belle at the WV Folk Festival. She was a Girl Scout leader for several years. She was a seamstress and enjoyed cooking, camping, travel, and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by one daughter, Judy Stanley (Stephen) of Parkersburg; one sister, Pauline Blair of Mineral Wells; two grandchildren, Nathan Stanley (Brandi) of Fayetteville, NC and Matthew Stanley (Vanessa) of Parkersburg; two greatgrandchildren, Addison Stanley and Gavin Stanley.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Francis Davis, her second husband, Bill McNickle, one son, Wade Davis and a brother, Roy Radabaugh.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home 2333 Pike St. Parkersburg with Pastor Edward Craft officiating. Burial will follow at Limestone United Methodist Church Cemetery in Rockport, WV. A visitation will be held Monday, July 24, 2023 from 6-8 pm at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of June Davis McNickle.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.