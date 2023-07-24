Obituary: Riggs, Arthur Neal

Arthur Neal Riggs, 82, of Parkersburg, WV, departed this life on Friday, July 21, 2023, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Arthur was born March 13, 1941 in Beason, WV, a son of the late Roy Cline and Wanema (Hogue) Riggs. He retired in 2003 as a chemical mechanic from American Cyanamid of Willow Island, WV after a 38-year career. Before the plant, Arthur worked as a mechanic for George Allen of Pennsboro, WV and Robinson Motors of Harrisville, WV. Following retirement, Arthur constructed 1 stick-built home and 3 log cabin homes for his family to enjoy. He was also a very skilled welder and Arthur could simply construct anything with his talents.

He was a member of Pennsboro Order of Eastern Star #26, Harmony Lodge #59 AF&AM where he was 32-degree master mason, O’dell S. Long Chapter #25, and Knights Templar #20 of Pennsboro, WV. In his younger days, Arthur grew up farming with his family and you could find him on a dirt track racing. He was a graduate of Pennsboro High School with the class of 1959 and he was an avid hunter and deep-sea fisherman.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Betty (Dawson) Riggs; sons, Earl Hale Riggs, Sr. (Elizabeth) of Vicksburg, MS; Philip John Riggs (Anna) of Pennsboro, WV; Henry Sebastian Riggs (Jodie) of Louisburg, NC; daughter, Sally Delvera Williams (Bud) of Lumberport, WV; 8 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren; brothers, Arden Riggs (Marcia) of Hickory, NC and Duane Riggs of Pennsboro, WV; sister, Regina Riggs Brannon (Eric) of Spencer, WV, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Moler and brothers, Geral and Clifford Riggs.

In accordance with Arthur’s wishes, he will be cremated. McCullough Rogers Funeral Home of Pennsboro, WV is assisting the family with the arrangements. He will be laid to rest in the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery near Harrisville, WV at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

