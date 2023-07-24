Obituary: Tanner, Lula Gay

Lula Gay Tanner, 84, of Orma, WV, passed away at Roane General Hospital, Spencer, WV, on July 20, 2023.

She was born in Calhoun County, WV, on January 24, 1939, a daughter of the late Roy and Cora Cottrell Tanner.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by daughter Margaret Godbey and son Virgil Tanner.

She is survived by children John Eden, Evon Hayes, Carolyn Nicholas, Tammy Hively, Michael Knicely, and Velma Hicks, 20 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was a member of Ovapa Church of God.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., with Matthew Bragg officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at StumpFuneralHomes.com

