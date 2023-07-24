Ohio AG extends deadline for teen program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) – The application deadline for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Teen Ambassador Board (TAB) has been extended.

The deadline for the TAB program has been extended one week to Friday, July 28, 2023.

The program is for eligible high school juniors and seniors from Ohio schools. The TAB provides Ohio’s future leaders with an unparalleled opportunity to learn about and engage in Ohio government and law, according to Yost.

Those selected for the program will serve a one-year term. Applicants will work with Yost’s Office on issues relating to teens and convene twice in Columbus.

Interested students must have permission from a parent or guardian and a recommendation letter.

Applications submitted at Teen-Ambassador-Board-Application (ohioattorneygeneral.gov) or emailed to TeenAmbassadorBoard@OhioAGO.gov.

Applicants can expect to hear back by Aug. 5.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.