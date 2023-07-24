The Toss Around: Chase Lowe

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Chase Lowe is a senior running back for the Wirt County Tigers football team.

Chase is entering year 13 of his football career and has been a running back ever since he began playing.

After a successful junior year on the ground, Chase was graded through the summer as one of the top running backs in Class A for the state of W.Va.

The Tigers started out 4-0 last year before having a rough end to the season that saw them miss the playoffs.

This year, Chase hopes to help his team past those bumps and have a playoff appearance for his senior football season.

