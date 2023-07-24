Trader Joe’s recalls cookies that may contain rocks

Trader Joe’s is recalling some of its cookies because they may contain rocks.
Trader Joe’s is recalling some of its cookies because they may contain rocks.(Trader Joe's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Trader Joe’s announced a recall Friday of some of its cookies because they may contain rocks.

The cookies subject to recall are:

  • Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744) with sell by dates of Oct. 19, 2023, through Oct. 21, 2023
  • Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU# 82752) with sell by dates of Oct. 17, 2023, through Oct. 21, 2023

Trader Joe’s said all potentially affected products have been pulled from store shelves. If you have purchased the affected products, the chain urges customers not to eat them.

Customers with any questions can call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817.

Further information was not available. It’s unclear how rocks may have gotten into the cookies.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas in July parade
Merry-Etta Christmas parade rolls through town
Store closed after over 100 years in service
A business in Wirt County closed after over 100 years of service
Abram and Lorelei Dent enjoying the junior livestock sale.
Siblings hard work pays off at 4-H and FFA junior livestock sale
Jennifer Lyn Wallace
Obituary: Wallace, Jennifer Lyn
Obituary: Dennis, Brianna

Latest News

Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week focuses on flexibility, glutes, and hamstrings
The Toss Around: Chase Lowe
Local fishing brings relaxation to Parkersburg residents
Local fishing brings relaxation to local residents
FILE - Standing with former Northwestern athletes, attorney Ben Crump speaks during a press...
First lawsuit filed on behalf of female Northwestern University athlete as hazing scandal widens