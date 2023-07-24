Union Williams PSD issues boil advisory

By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – The Union Williams Public Service District (PSD) issued a water boil advisory for parts of Wood County.

Union Williams issued the advisory on the afternoon of Monday, July 24, 2023.

Any Union Williams water customers on Route 31 and all access roads including Access Road, Thunder Road, Mountaineer Mobile Home Park, Sunnyview Estates, and Cardinal Lane should boil water before usage.

According to Union Williams PSD, the boil advisory was issued due to a water main leak at the intersection of Route 31 and Route 14.

Union Williams encourages residents to bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool down before using or using bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

The public service district says it will inform residents when the water is safe to use again without boiling.

For more information, contact Union Williams PSD at 304-464-5121.

